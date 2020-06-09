When the Stay-at-Home order was initiated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Action Committee of Pike County began assisting families in the community by delivering food items and personal hygiene products beginning March 20. 160 food boxes are delivered to the agency every other week from the FreeStore Foodbank, which are then delivered by head start and social service staff, River Valley Church and volunteers from the community. These food boxes are delivered to Head Start families, homebound seniors, disabled and homeless individuals. The food boxes consist of spaghetti, beef stew, bread, milk, eggs, hand soap, toothpaste, toilet paper and other essentials.
One homebound senior stated, “This helps me not to feel so alone, that someone cares when the food is brought to my home.”
The regular scheduled delivery for June 2 was halted when the delivery truck broke down. The FreeStore Foodbank was able to contact the Ohio National Guard who delivered the food boxes the next morning. To date there have been nearly 1,100 food boxes delivered through this endeavor.
