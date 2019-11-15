“Pike Up” invites the community to join them for the second annual Waverly Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Nov. 21.
The event takes place on State Route 335 in front of the Waverly Downtown Sports Complex. This free event for the community will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the tree-lighting itself taking place at 8 p.m.
The event will include free hot chocolate, singing Christmas carols with your neighbors, and the arrival of Santa Claus on a fire truck!
And in the spirit of Christmas giving, “Pike Up” is hoping to inspire the community to give the gift of warmth this holiday season. During the Nov. 21 tree lighting, Santa will be accepting donations of new hats, gloves, socks, and scarves for all ages. Donations will stay local and benefit Elizabeth’s Hope, Children Services, Bridgehaven, the Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence, and local nursing homes.
The Chrismas Tree Lighting will kick off the First National Bank Jingle Bell Weekend in Waverly, which will take place Nov. 22 through Nov. 24.
Check the Nov. 20 edition of the News Watchman for the Jingle Bell book with a full schedule of activities.
