A partnership between local and state governments and Fluor-BWXT has been recognized for efforts to bring new opportunities and economic development to southern Ohio.
JEDISO (Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio) was honored with the Creative Project Funding award at the Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth (APEG) recent annual meeting at the Sunroom at the Brick in Frankfort. JEDISO manages the grant dollars from the Fluor-BWXT Community Commitment fund for economic development in Pike, Scioto, Jackson, and Ross counties.
This past year, Fluor-BWXT’s Community Commitment Fund awarded $142,500 to assist in the environmental clean-up and development of the former Meridian automotive site in Jackson County. The site has been vacant for more than a decade and was in need of clean-up for future reindustrialization.
The state of Ohio offered Jackson County a $1.8 million grant for the project if they could come up with a percentage of matching funds. Fluor-BWXT’s Community Commitment Steering Committee recognized the potential of this project, and stepped in to help.
“The typical maximum grant allocation for a JEDISO supported project is $50,000,” said Taylor Stepp, APEG project director. “But the economic directors from the four counties voted to go above that. The assistance offered demonstrates exemplary support for regional economic development.”
