A new feature has recently been added to the News Watchman website that many readers will likely find very useful.
The new “Trending Recipes” section of the website is located on the right side of the page opposite of the news section titled “The Latest”. The new recipe feature offers daily recipe ideas from top-rated source justapinch.com.
Readers can click on any of the featured recipes to find pictures, reviews, and a detailed ingredient breakdown specific to the recipe they have selected. The recipe breakdown also includes a step-by-step photo breakdown with captions which describe what is happening in each picture.
The News Watchman is excited to introduce this new, easy to use, feature to our audience in an effort to further improve the overall experience of you, the reader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.