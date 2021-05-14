Waverly City Schools hosted their annual Believe and Achieve Day on Friday for students with special needs. The event was held to give students an opportunity to spend a day on Waverly High School’s football field taking part in various fun activities.
The event has been put on annually by the school every year for the past ten years according to Superintendent Ed Dickens, and it is a result of a lot of time and effort from Waverly’s great teachers, “We have great teachers who really take an interest in their students and put all the time and effort into organizing this.” Dickens said.
According to Waverly Intermediate MD teacher Jill Simonton, the event, which is comparable to the Special Olympics event that was held in the past, is new and improved because it has been moved to the “Downtown Field” and because it is able to include students of all grade levels as opposed to students in third grade and above, “We decided to get downtown this year to make it more exciting and the students were so excited to get to come to the ‘downtown gym’. Years ago we did the Special Olympics, but with that you could only include third grade and up and we have a lot of younger students so that excluded them.”
According to Simonton, the Believe and Achieve event was started by Waverly Primary’s Jamie Sibole in an effort to include all students and create a unique event to do locally. Another benefit to this event is that parents, teachers, and other staff are able to come and watch and participate in the event as well.
Waverly High School MD teacher Braydon Bevens is in charge of the planning of the event and says that a big part of the excitement for the students is being able to have their own event using Waverly High School’s facilities, “A lot of our kids don’t get the opportunity to come and see this part of our facilities and utilize the field. Most of our kids probably haven’t seen the band or the mascot before. Normally what they see on campus is typically just the classroom environment. This is a fun, exciting outdoor day for them to get to do some other stuff.”
All K-12 Waverly grade levels were included in this event, which lasted throughout the day on Friday. According to Bevens, the event was put together to give the students their own event similar to a high school athletic event, “Along with some of our High School athletes, the cheerleaders came out, the band came out, we started the day with the students running through a tunnel with the band playing the school fight song. We did the National Anthem as well. We try to do it like a full on event day.”
Jill Simonton also gave a lot of credit to the Waverly High School Leo Club for helping put on the event, “We like to have the (Waverly High School) Leo Club come in and help with the event. This is a great group of kids that our students basically idolize. Many of them play sports in High School and they love to be able to hang out with the bigger kids.”
Many teachers, board members, and other staff members were present at Friday’s event. As for the funding for the event, Bevens says that it is a district-wide effort each year, “The whole district gets involved with the funding for this. Mr. Dickens is nice enough to allow us to do a couple of ‘Jeans Days’ where educators can pay $5 in support of different events. Those help us pay for the T-Shirts and Medals that we give out to our students. We also have a lot of local businesses donate food products for our cookout.”
The leaders of the event say that being able to put on such an event and work with their students each day is all the reward they could ever ask for, “We have the best job ever. I love coming to work every day. I couldn’t imagine doing anything different.” said Jill Simonton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.