Pike Outreach is ready to show the community their new food pantry and housing facilities, located in the former Nazarene Church, 306 Bridge Street, Waverly.
Those who wish to visit and see what there is to offer are invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Tuesday, May 17, at 4 p.m. Tours will be given and light refreshments will be served.
Parking is available on both sides of the building or on Fourth Street across Ohio 220/Bridge Street.
This location replaces the former Pike County Outreach Council of Churches food pantry location at 107 West Second Street, Waverly. Choice food pantry distribution hours at the new Pike Outreach facility in the former Nazarene Church are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please enter through the clear glass front door which faces state Route 220/Bridge Street.
The Bridgehaven homeless shelter, also under the care of Pike Outreach, will be at this location.
