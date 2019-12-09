Adena Pike Medical Center’s (APMC) Emergency Department was recently presented with the Golden Hour Award for excellence in trauma care. The Golden Hour Award is presented each year at the OhioHealth Trauma Conference, to a referring facility that has shown exceptional care of a trauma patient prior to their transfer.
The Award highlights timely transfers and lifesaving interventions performed that enable patients to survive. In the health care industry, the “golden hour” refers to the 60 minutes following an accident or injury in which the chances of survival are most likely if treated appropriately by health care professionals.
Emergency Department providers and staff at APMC received the award based on the case of a patient, who had arrived with a gunshot wound to the chest. The patient presented to the APMC Emergency Department near the point of death, going into cardiac arrest shortly after arrival. The quick thinking of Emergency Medicine provider Alice Frazier, D.O., who recognized the patient had a collapsed lung. Dr. Frazier inserted a chest tube to relieve the pressure, allowing the patient’s heart to begin beating again. The patient ultimately survived their injuries.
“This was truly an award for a team effort from the EMS to nursing and all ancillary services involved,” said Dr. Frazier. “I expect nothing but the best for our patients when they come to Adena Pike Medical Center. Dr. Elizabeth Savko, who assisted in this case as well, and myself thank everyone for their roles in the care that led to this award.”
