Chillicothe, Ohio (Thursday, April 22, 2021) -The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 23 Signal Upgrade – U.S. 23 will be reduced to one lane in each direction daily from 7 AM to 5 PM on either side of the intersection with Second Street immediately south of the village of Waverly beginning March 24. Estimated completion: Summer 2021

S.R. 772 Slide Repair – S.R. 772 will be reduced to one, 13-foot lane between S.R. 124 and McKinney Road starting March 15 at 7 AM. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2021

Pike Lake State Park Resurfacing – Various park roads in Pike Lake State Park will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 AM – 5 PM starting March 15. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Spring 2021

S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – Beginning March 15, traffic lanes on S.R. 32 will be shifted in advance of construction of a new RCUT intersection design. S.R. 32 is reduced to one lane in each direction immediately east and west of the Shyville Road intersection. Estimated completion: Summer 2021

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834

