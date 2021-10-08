PIKETON- On Saturday, Pike County residents will have the opportunity to do away with scrap tires at the Pike County Solid Waste District event.
Between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Oct. 16, the district will be collecting tires at the Pike County Fairgrounds in Piketon.
To participate, individuals are required to provide proof of residency in Pike County and to display an Ohio driver license. A limit of ten tires will be accepted and no businesses are permitted.
For more information, Kelsey Chapman can be contacted at 740-947-4014.
