The Pike County Local Foods Group is gathering information to update their Pike County Local Foods Directory. The directory identifies farms, grocery stores, roadside stands, restaurants, and businesses within the county that sell and serve locally produced and locally made food.
Do you grow, produce, or make any food or food products in Pike County? If so, provide us with your contact information to be sure you are added to our directory.
Do you have a favorite food establishment or business in Pike County that uses local products or makes their products locally? Let us know who they are and what they serve that is grown or made locally.
Anyone with information for the directory is asked to contact Tammy Jones at the OSU Extension office. She can be reached at 740-289-4837 or jones.5640@osu.edu.
The Pike County Local Foods Group meets every other month at 2:30pm. The group meets on the 4th Tuesday and will meet on April 27th. The public is invited to attend meetings and join the group.
The current directory can be found at pike.osu.edu.
