The COVID pandemic has changed life for all of us. Here at the Pike County Senior Center, it has affected the way we serve our seniors. Our popular fall fundraising events including Celebrity Chef and the Senior Center Bake Sale and Baked Goods Auction will not happen this year.
But there are still plenty of senior Pike Countians who need our services. Fundraising is necessary to provide the requested 40,000+ meals each year. This fall, the Pike County Senior Center is focusing our fundraising on a fun, on-line auction we call Basketpalooza! We are counting on our community business friends to donate and participate in the excitement.
What is Basketpalooza!?
It is a Facebook-based auction, open to the public for one week in October. Bidders will place their bids by commenting on pictures of the baskets they are interested in winning. At the end of the bidding week, a staff member from the Pike County Senior Center will contact the highest bidder for each basket and arrange for payment and pick-up.
What is in the baskets?
The baskets will be themed collections of items and services. For example, a basket named “Go Bucks!” may include tickets to an OSU football game, OSU t-shirts, jerseys, team picture, towels, flags, etc. “Date Night” may include dinner for two, a bottle of wine, fine chocolate, and tickets to an event or a couples’ spa. The value of the baskets may vary from $25 and up.
How can you help?
As a donor, you can create and donate an entire basket (you can choose the theme, or we can name it for you). We can also create baskets that contain items from several donors. If you prefer, simply donate individual items, services, gift cards or cash at whatever level you are comfortable with.
How will you be acknowledged?
Each basket’s description on the Facebook bidding page will include the names of the donors. All publicity will include donors’ names and we will provide a thank-you poster for you to display in your business when the auction is complete.
What is the timeline for donations and the auction?
Oct. 4 - 8: Senior Center staff will pick up your donations
Oct. 11 – 17: Bidding will be open on our Facebook page
Oct. 18: Winning bidders will be notified and payment/pick up arrangements will be made
Oct. 19 -29: Baskets may be paid for and picked up at Pike County Senior Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.