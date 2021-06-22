In March of this year, Jasper Elementary Principal Krista Conley approached Art Teacher Samantha Walls about a grant opportunity that she had heard about from Tammy Jones (OSU Extension Pike County- Family and Consumer Science Educator). Conley shared the information from the Ohio Arts Council and Walls says this was all she needed to go on a creative journey to try to earn this grant for the Jasper elementary students.
After an email conversation with Jarred Small (OAC Arts Learning Coordinator) about the many ideas that Walls wanted to create with her students, they scheduled a phone conservation. Walls says Small was a big help in getting the ball rolling, “He (Small) was so helpful in narrowing my focus to help make the grant application more appealing to the Ohio Arts Council approval board.”
Once the idea was narrowed down, Walls says she needed to talk with a few people to see if they would be on board. She first needed school approval to apply for the grant, which she says she quickly received, “I received the green light! I next needed to talk with mural artist Pam Kellough. She was so helpful and excited to help in any way. I also needed help from Mr. Mike Mcquay and his carpentry students. He and his students were happy to help!” Walls says that once she was able to talk with these individuals, she was able to submit the following grant application to the Ohio Arts Council:
‘‘We were deeply inspired by the work of award winning Ohio mural artist, Pamuel Kellough and her contribution to the “Aesop’s Tables” fundraiser. Pam created a removable top (like the top of a gift box) to place over her picnic table design. This gave the person who purchased her table the option to store her mural top inside during the winter months to help perverse her mural. The idea that we (Jasper Elementary) could create a mural that was dual purpose in that it would be utilitarian (used as the top of our picnic tables) but also (in the winter) be displayed as a work of art mural inside our school was the inspiration behind this grant application!
Working with award winning Ohio mural artist Pamela Kellough, we would like to create several mural panels that may be combined together to make one mural on the top of seven picnic tables. In the winter the table top/murals can be removed to be displayed as a wall insulation inside our school building! Upon approval, we will commission the Pike County CTC carpentry students to use their woodworking abilities to create seven picnic tables and 7 removable mural panels for the tops of the tables. The timeline Mr. McQouy, the CTC carpentry instructor, gave for this was two to three weeks. Once we have the picnic tables built we will have the tables transported to Jasper Elementary School. The tables will be placed along the fence line beside a tree filled hill to create shade for our students as they work on creating the murals. Mr. McQouy stated that the wood may be green and need time to dry out before painting. While the tables are being built our students will be creating the mural design along with mural artist Mrs. Kellough. During this time we would like to invite Mrs. Kellough to speak to our students about her career as a mural artist and walk our students through the process of creating a mural from start to finish. Once the tables are ready and our design prepwork is complete we will start the process of preparing our tables. We will prime the tables and the tops and prepare the surfaces for our murals. Once primed we will paint outside on the nice days and on the rainy days I hope to be able to bring the removable table tops in to paint inside as well. My hope is for each student in our building from kindergarten to fifth grade, over 620 students to be able to have their own painted part of the mural. I hope that this will be inspiring and motivational to our students. I hope that they will take the knowledge and motivation from working artist Pam Kellough and be inspired to create their very own personal part of the mural! I imagine the mural as a “search and find” conversation piece for students to stop, reflect, enjoy and have conversations about the mural that our school has created!”
Walls and the team received news on March 17th, 2021 that the grant application had been approved and Jasper Elementary would be receiving the funding for this unique mural opportunity for its students.
Walls gives the Ohio Arts council a lot of credit in helping make the dream a reality, “The Ohio Arts council provided so many unique and wonderful opportunities for our 650+ Pike County students! Every single student in our elementary school was gifted the experience to work and learn from a professional mural artist, Pam Kellough. On March 25th she came to Jasper and presented 3 sessions to our students. She presented examples of her murals and shared her published artworks. She showed her artist tools and how she makes a living being a mural artist. She provided an experience for the students to draw along with her to create a rabbit or jackalope. She was such a blessing interacting, working, and inspiring the students. She shared her life work and was open to share anything students wanted to know. This may be the only time some of our students will get to watch and learn from a professional artist in their lives!”
Walls says that Kellough also shared her knowledge with her and helped her to gather the mural supplies they would need to complete the large task by the end of the school year. All the while the team at Jasper was communicating with Mr. Mike Mcquay and the Pike County CTC students about the picnic tables with removable table tops. His students completed the table and tops very quickly and the craftsmanship and according to Walls, “the dedication to precision by McQuay and his team was ‘spectacular’. He and his students went above and beyond and created amazing work!”
Once the students noticed the picnic tables and the tops outside their school, Walls says, “they were antsy with anticipation. Many times I would have to share with students all of the steps that we would need to take before we could add their finishing touches! Once we received the tops and tables we were able to start priming. Students were so excited to work as a team to get the base green coat on the mural panels. They knew that this meant that Mrs. Kellough would be back soon to start painting the main animals in the jungle mural. Students gave ideas of which animals they wanted Mrs. Kellough to create!”
In April, Mrs. Kellough came back to Jasper. This time to visit for multiple days in order to complete the jungle animals and some plants. During the time while she was painting, she allowed the art and music classes (thanks to Music Teacher Mrs. Owens) to come and watch and learn from her while she painted. She explained the process as well as answered all the questions students had.
On the warm, rain free days, Walls and her class were able to paint the picnic tables. Walls says this is a project her students will always be proud of, “They are so proud that they were able to paint and create picnic tables that are a great surface for outdoor artmaking! The pride and ownership of the students that were able to paint ‘their own’ picnic table, was so touching! Keep in mind these were 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 year olds some of which had never used a paint roller before. They were each so prideful with the work they completed and were so excited to call the table they worked on “their own”! I am excited for students to be able to use them to have an outdoor art space!”
The following is Walls’ reflection on the class’ experience, which was provided with help from the Ohio Art Council:
“Students were overjoyed to each have an opportunity to work on our collaborative artwork! Students created a sketch of a few ideas of what they would like to add to the mural. Students were able to each put their own unique painting on the jungle mural! When the picnic tables are not in use (summer break and winter time), the panels will be displayed as a mural seven panels side by side. Each student K-5 was able to add their own artwork to the mural. Pam Kellough painted one jungle animal per panel/picnic table top and every student in our school and staff member were able to paint their own unique artwork into the jungle scene alongside Mrs. Pam Kellough’s artwork! When we were finally able to put all of the seven panels together side by side 21 feet long when all the students were finished with their contributions, the reveal was breathtaking for the students. They were amazed and so excited.”
Walls also shared her gratitude for the opportunity which was given to her students, “They enjoyed sharing their art as well as having discussion about others’ work and the mural overall. I know this will be an experience our students will NEVER forget! It will have a lasting and impactful impression on our youth and this was all thanks to the Ohio Art Council, Scioto Valley Schools, Pam Kellough, and Mr. Mike McQuay and his Pike County CTC carpentry students, Jeremy Walls for helping me numerous nights after work, our students parents for the support and excitement throughout the process and lastly and most importantly OUR STUDENTS!”
