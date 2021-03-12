Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on Thursday, 3/11/21 at 8:00pm, Corporal Beau Romine was dispatched to the Beaver Dollar General Store on Tile Mill Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle and observed a male subject slumped over with his eyes open. Corporal Romine was able to identify the male subject as Terry Wilburn and discovered he had an outstanding warrant from Pike County Court for No O.L. Mr. Wilburn was placed into custody for the outstanding warrant. Upon searching the vehicle, a baggie containing a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine (weight of 170 grams) was discovered. Mr. Wilburn was also found to have $652 on his person. MedCare was called to the scene and Mr. Wilburn was transported to the Adena Pike Hospital for further evaluation at his request. The crystal like substance will be sent to BCI for testing and the cash was taken as evidence. Additional charges on Terry Wilburn are pending the test results from BCI.
Pike County Sheriff Reports Arrest
- By Pike County Sheriff’s Office
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.