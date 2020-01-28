An upcoming “Active Parenting” class is seeking interested participants, according to Tammy Jones, Family and Consumer Sciences Coordinator at OSU Extension Pike County.
“I am looking for interested participants to contact me before I set the dates,” said Jones. “Each participant will receive books, fuel cards, snacks and childcare during each class for free.”
Jones says the program, titled “Active Parenting: 4th Edition”, is a “program for parents and other caregivers and written by parenting expert Dr. Michael Popkin.”
“This course helps you develop tools to be more consistent in your most important job, parenting,” said Jones. “When parents ‘react’ rather than ‘act,’ they allow the child to control both the situation and the parent’s emotions.”
During the class, attendees will learn the following:
• What is Active Parenting?
• Ways to improve cooperation and communication
• Strategies for teaching responsibility and discipline
• Tools for building courage and self-esteem
• Better understanding and redirecting misbehavior
• 7 ways to actively parent for school success
“OSU Extension Pike County will be offering this FREE program to any parent who has a child between the ages of 5 to 12,” said Jones. “Help your kids start strong!”
Those interested in attending the six-week class are asked to contact Tammy Jones, OSU Extension Pike County, by calling (740)289-4837, or by email at jones.5640@osu.edu
