October has arrived. Once again, it is time for the annual Pike County Hunger Walk, which is offering virtual and in-person versions this year.
In 2020, a Virtual Pike County Hunger Walk was held from October 1 through 31 in place of the traditional Fall Sunday Community Pike County Hunger Walk, due to State of Ohio’s COVID-19 Guidelines.
First Baptist Church Pastor Josh Remy mapped a special-one mile downtown walk route, which passed the current Pike Outreach sites at 107 and 109 West Second Street brick buildings and the proposed new Pike Outreach site at the former Heritage Nazarene Church, located at 306 Bridge Street, Waverly. Walkers could also choose their own one-mile walk route. All donations were given to ”Pike Outreach”.
In 2021, the Hunger Walk Committee has chosen to offer both one-mile choices with a virtual walk from October 1 through 31 and an in-person community walk led by the Waverly High School Marching Tigers Band on Sunday, October 17, on level downtown streets.
Waverly First Baptist Church will host the in-person event. Walkers may come and register outside in their Second Street parking lot by the church's family life center beginning at 1:30 p.m. before the 2 p.m. walk.
Cash or checks made payable to “Pike Outreach” and non-perishable food items for distribution at the food pantry will also be accepted that day.
All 100 percent of the October 2021 Hunger Walk financial and food donations will be included in the annual fundraiser tally, so long as they are received no later than November 10, 2021, at Pike Outreach, 107 West Second Street, Waverly.
Cash, check or food donations are accepted all year to meet ongoing needs of Pike County people. If eligible, persons can come there for assistance every seven days. Please call (740) 947-7151 for more details.
The 2021 Pike County Hunger Walk Committee includes: Elisabeth Howard, Pike Outreach Executive Director and Autumn Topping, Food Pantry Manager; Pastor Josh Remy and Nancy Billings, Co-Coordinators, Rev. Calvin Tysen, Treasurer; Jim Clark, Assistant Treasurer; Bill Webb, Bristol Village Fundraiser Coordinator; Julie Billings, Pike County News Watchman Publicity; and Zack Ross, WHS Marching Tigers Band Director.
