Shawnee State University celebrated the Grand Opening of the Kricker Innovation Hub on March 9. The KIH is located on Chillicothe Street in downtown Portsmouth.

Shawnee State University celebrated the Grand Opening of the Kricker Innovation Hub – a flagship facility in downtown Portsmouth to inspire entrepreneurship, innovation, and creativity in the southern Ohio region on March 9.

The success of this project is thanks to the visionary support from Jim Kricker, backing from the State of Ohio, and a catalytic investment from the Economic Development Administration (EDA).


