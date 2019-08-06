military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Justin M. Cooper graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Cooper is the son of Dawn Siders of Jackson, and grandson of Patricia Cooper of Waverly.

He is a 2019 graduate of Paint Valley High School, Bainbridge.

