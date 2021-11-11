MARRIAGES

Pike County Probate Court Marriage Application Report, Sept. 1-30 2021:

• Dylan Niel Yoakem of Waverly, 23, Iron Worker, and Morgan Shae Bandy of Waverly, 22, Youth Worker. 

• Kaitlyn Ann Suiter of Piketon, 23, Pharmacy Technician, and Charles Daniel Heffner of Piketon, 25, Order Filler. 

• Summer Lynn Cooper of Waverly, 24, Registered Nurse, and Brandon Varney of Waverly, 29, Operator. 

• Jordan Anthony Cutler of Waverly, 25, Meter Electrician AEP, and Reese Nicole Osborn of Waverly, 23, Dental Assistant. 

• Kerrigan Wheeler of Lucasville, 24, Radiologic Technologist, and Joshua Chandler of Beaver, 27, Automation Technician. 

• Paige Elizabeth Lawless of Waverly, 24, Tech, and Tyler Wayne Gilbert of Waverly, 23, Kenworth. 

• Shyann Paig Ehrler of Lucasville, 18, Medical Imaging Transport, and Dakota Ray Lee Swepston of Chillicothe, 20, Welder/Fabricator. 

• Bobbie Jo Yoakem of Piketon, 38, Homemaker, and Shawn Allen Butterbaugh of Piketon, 38, Truck Driver. 

• Richard Allen Scurlock II of Piketon, 29, Laborer, and Mariah Dawn Markins of Piketon, 27, Collections Officer. 

• Emily Anne Rose Sparks of Piketon, 19, Bank Teller, and Rylan Dean Phipps of Peebles, 20, Stocker. 

• Ashley Elaine Tackett of Waverly, 33, Office Supervisor, and Daniel Dale O'Brien of Waverly, 39, Lead Foreman. 

