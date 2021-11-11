MARRIAGES
Pike County Probate Court Marriage Application Report, Sept. 1-30 2021:
• Dylan Niel Yoakem of Waverly, 23, Iron Worker, and Morgan Shae Bandy of Waverly, 22, Youth Worker.
• Kaitlyn Ann Suiter of Piketon, 23, Pharmacy Technician, and Charles Daniel Heffner of Piketon, 25, Order Filler.
• Summer Lynn Cooper of Waverly, 24, Registered Nurse, and Brandon Varney of Waverly, 29, Operator.
• Jordan Anthony Cutler of Waverly, 25, Meter Electrician AEP, and Reese Nicole Osborn of Waverly, 23, Dental Assistant.
• Kerrigan Wheeler of Lucasville, 24, Radiologic Technologist, and Joshua Chandler of Beaver, 27, Automation Technician.
• Paige Elizabeth Lawless of Waverly, 24, Tech, and Tyler Wayne Gilbert of Waverly, 23, Kenworth.
• Shyann Paig Ehrler of Lucasville, 18, Medical Imaging Transport, and Dakota Ray Lee Swepston of Chillicothe, 20, Welder/Fabricator.
• Bobbie Jo Yoakem of Piketon, 38, Homemaker, and Shawn Allen Butterbaugh of Piketon, 38, Truck Driver.
• Richard Allen Scurlock II of Piketon, 29, Laborer, and Mariah Dawn Markins of Piketon, 27, Collections Officer.
• Emily Anne Rose Sparks of Piketon, 19, Bank Teller, and Rylan Dean Phipps of Peebles, 20, Stocker.
• Ashley Elaine Tackett of Waverly, 33, Office Supervisor, and Daniel Dale O'Brien of Waverly, 39, Lead Foreman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.