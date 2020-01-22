The Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County’s new executive director, Natosha Massie, says she is looking forward to “connecting with the community and building the new library.”
Massie, a 2007 graduate of Western High School, was hired as executive director of the library, effective Jan. 1, following the retirement of long-time director Tom Adkins. Massie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Middle School Education (Shawnee State University, 2011) and a Masters in Library Information Science (Kent State University, 2015).
“I began working at the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County in 2005 in a page position. Since that time, I worked various positions within the organization, ranging from circulation/reference clerk to children’s librarian,” said Massie.
In 2014, Massie left Pike County to pursue a new career in North Carolina.
“I worked at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library as a children’s librarian,” she said. “Upon my move back to Ohio, I received a position as enrichment services coordinator at the Adams County Public Library, where I worked with my team until I was hired as the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library’s executive director.”
As she has worked in libraries since the age of 16, Massie felt she should apply for the executive director position, as it would give her the “chance to represent her community.”
“My friends and family were supportive of this move, and I thank them for the guidance,” Massie said. “I was shocked when I learned I had received the position. I went up against a lot of qualified individuals, and I was honored when I heard the news. Coming back to work with a team I respect was a wonderful feeling.”
The previous library director, Tom Adkins, “left some big shoes to fill,” Massie said.
“Coming into a position that was held by an individual who worked 24 years of nonstop dedication can be intimidating, but it is with the support of Mr. Adkins that I believe I can help make a difference in the community.”
The biggest challenge she feels she will face is the future construction of the new library.
“Over the last several years, we have received donations from various individuals and we appreciate every cent,” she said. “We are continuing with our fundraising efforts, and we hope to reach our goal under the direction and guidance of Campaign Coordinator Jennifer Wright.”
The library campaign has raised $1,053,167.74 of its $3.5 million goal, thanks to gifts and pledges “from individuals in the community.”
“While we are still working towards our goal, we are continuously reaching out for donations, brainstorming, fundraisers, and creating events within the community,” said Massie.
Massie says providing free services to all citizens of Pike County is very fulfilling.
“The library is one of the few establishments that offer free resources to individuals regardless of income, sex, status, and race, among other things,” she said. “A lot of individuals live in rural areas that do not have access to internet, entertainment, or other resources we take for granted. Our goal is to give every person in Pike County the tools they need to learn, grow, and succeed.”
She says the staff and community “make Pike County libraries great.”
“Without either of these entities, we could not have made it through the years of funding cuts, layoffs, and limited hours,” she said. “The library has recovered from these obstacles and it was because of the love and dedication of the staff and the community that we have made it this far.”
According to Massie, there is always room for improvement at the library.
“As time goes on, we will focus on bettering the libraries in certain areas as issues present themselves. In order to move forward, we must take it a day at a time,” she said. “Pike County is full of interesting, incredible individuals, and it is with this community that I see the library thriving even more in the future. Our goal is to focus on the continuation of our services and programs, all while focusing on the construction of the new library. We are currently seeking donors who are willing to give to our cause.”
