For the reporting period ending Aug. 3, 2019: The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Pike County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com
PIKE COUNTY:
A county road pavement marking project is under way, and crews will be upgrading markings at various locations on C.R. 58 (Shyville Road), C.R. 59 (Big Run Road), C.R. 68 (Dutch Run Road) and C.R. 84 (Wakefield Mound Road). Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers, temporary signals, message boards and/or barrels as needed when crews are at work. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in mid-summer. (#18-0526)
A resurfacing project is under way on S.R. 104 and S.R. 335. Crews will be paving S.R. 104 between Forrest Hills Drive and U.S. 23 at Waverly, as well as S.R. 335 from the Scioto County line through the village of Beaver and between the intersections of T.R. 528 (Dutch Hollow Road). Construction also includes paving the parking lots at Ross Lake, Pike Forest and Scioto Trail state parks. Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers when crews are at work, and the project is scheduled to be completed by late summer. (#18-0589)
A bridge replacement project has begun on T.R. 655 (Good Manor Road), immediately west of U.S. 23. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one lane with temporary traffic signals, and the entire project is scheduled to be completed by late summer. (#18-0478)
S.R. 104 may be subject to intermittent restrictions in the Lake White area due to heavy truck traffic entering and exiting the highway as part of a project by ODNR. Although the route will be open to two lanes of traffic, motorists are advised of the need for additional caution.
