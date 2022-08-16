Goodwill of South Central Ohio is expanding its Handy Helpers program which provides the community with a trusted source for handyman services at the cost of a donation of their choosing.

“We are excited to expand the Handy Helpers program to Pike County after its success in Ross County,” said Brenda Tomlison, the Pike County Activities and Training Center. “We’ve already gotten requests for help and can’t wait to get started helping people in the community.”

