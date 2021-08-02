When two primary colors blend, they produce secondary colors. Red and yellow make orange. Blue and yellow create green, and red and blue generate purple. Like the three primary colors, these colors exist in nature. Nature comes in many shades, hues, tones, and tints. A color scavenger hunt is easy to achieve in spring, summer, or fall. Winter would prove a more challenging season for this goal. Seeking to attract or repel, colors are not there by chance in nature. They are often a mixture of purposes. Butterflies, caterpillars, and flowers are the color they are for a reason.
Orange, a secondary blending of red and yellow, is the main color in nature. The color name comes from the fruit. Whether their wings are open or closed, Pearl Crescent butterflies are chiefly orange. These butterflies live in open, sunny places. Many tiny scales compose butterfly wings. Some scales hold pigments. The amount of pigment makes orange, brown, or black, and white colors. The interplay of scale structure and scattered light creates green, blue, and red on their wings. The PC is widespread and found all over Ohio. My daughter noticed one in the Beaver Dollar General parking lot last Saturday. You can see it from spring to fall. They have two broods, and they are very similar to the Silver-spotted Checkerspot butterfly. Asters are their caterpillar host plant.
Green is a combining of blue and yellow. It is the dominant color of plants until the fall. This color represents new life and new growth in nature. Plants make chlorophyll, a green pigment that helps plants trap light for photosynthesis (food production). Many caterpillars are green with smooth bodies. Being the same color as their home and food provides good camouflage. This natural pigmentation comes from two sources in the case of the Spotted Phosphila caterpillar. Insectacyanin is a blue biliprotein. Combine that with yellow carotene, addressed in our last article. The resulting effect is green skin cells.
Spotted Phosphilas are sphinx moths. Their larvae only eat greenbrier, an aggressive, thorny plant of the eastern United States. One vine on our property is growing under and on our deck. This year two eggs hatched at different times. Being so near our bird feeders, it is a risky hiding spot. In years past, their caterpillars have been on greenbrier in our woods. When startled, they curl inward, retract their head, and press it down to escape harm. Other caterpillars, such as the Monarch and Giant Leopard Moth, use this same defense mechanism. You can find Spotted Phosphilas from late spring to fall. They overwinter as pupae.
Anthocyanins are common in plants. They create the colors red, blue, pink, and purple in flowers. Wild bergamot has lavender flower petals. You will find this native plant in Ohio's prairies, savannas, roadsides, and woodside edges. After the Boston Tea Party, American settlers learned to make tea from wild bergamot leaves. The Oswego Indians taught them. Another common name for this plant is bee balm, an ointment made from leaf resin used to ease the pain caused by bee stings.
Wild bergamot has a high wildlife value. Many animals consume its fruits, seeds, and nectar. Its large, sweet-smelling flowers attract bumblebees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. At my place, the Snowberry Clearwing moths have been especially fond of it. After all, this is a pollinator plant. It belongs to the mint family with its four-sided stems. Rhizomes are underground plant stems that send out roots and shoots. This is how wild bergamot spreads. Mildew and deer resistant, it is a great plant to have.
Plants and animals paint a palette with great variety. They connect in various stages of their life cycle. Flowering plants are host plants. The animals that rely on them for sustenance are many. They depend on pollinators to produce fruit and seeds. Those same animals find nectar in exchange. The food source provides leaves for caterpillars and whatnot to find, feast on, and grow. Each year this dance repeats, and life continues as we know it. Learning more about it and protecting what we have is important. My mother-in-law used to kill the worms on her parsley. I told her that they grow up to be beautiful Black Swallowtail butterflies. She then brought a few caterpillars inside to observe metamorphosis. She let the others be.
