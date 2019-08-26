On July 16, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), in coordination with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS), sent out a press release advising the public that plants potentially infected with Phytophthora ramorum, a pathogen responsible for Sudden Oak Death, had been shipped to Rural King and Walmart stores throughout Ohio.
Earlier this year, around 1,600 rhododendrons were shipped from an infected nursery to retailers in Ohio and at least 17 other states.
USDA-APHIS has since learned that plants potentially-infected with Phytophthora ramorum were shipped to Rural King and Walmart stores in several southeastern Ohio counties, including Athens, Chillicothe, Gallipolis, Jackson, Logan, Marietta, New Boston, Saint Clairsville, South Point, Waverly, West Union and Zanesville.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service, Ohio State University Extension and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts are working with USDA-APHIS to provide support to customers who purchased rhododendron plants potentially infected with Phytophthora ramorum from Rural King or Walmart stores.
These rhododendrons have the potential to spread Sudden Oak Death to native, regional woodlands. The Phytophthora ramorum pathogen has caused the widespread deaths of oaks and other species in coastal California and Oregon.
“Even though there are no known instances of sudden oak death establishment in eastern forests, it is important to reduce the possibility of this potentially deadly disease from becoming established in our oak-dominated forests in southeastern Ohio,” a recent Ohio Department of Agriculture press release stated. “Oak trees contribute greatly to Ohio’s $26 billion forest products industry, provide vital habitat for many wildlife species, and are important for tourism in southeastern Ohio.”
The ODA and partners encourage those who purchased rhododendrons or lilacs from Rural King or Walmart from March 1 to June 1 to monitor the plants for signs of disease. Disease symptoms include shoot dieback and leaf spots.
ODA advises purchasers of infected plants to dispose of the plants properly. The recommended method of disposal is double-bagging the plant and the root ball in heavy duty trash bags and disposing of the bagged plants in a sanitary landfill.
“Do not compost or dispose of the plant material in municipal yard waste,” the press release stated. “Garden tools used on any affected plants should be sanitized with 10 percent bleach solution (one part bleach to nine parts water) for 30 minutes.”
For assistance with reporting, monitoring or properly disposing of potentially-infected plants, contact Will Hamman, Agriculture and Natural Resource educator for OSU Extension Pike County, at 740-289-4837 or at hamman.41@osu.edu . To learn more about Sudden Oak Death and submit a report, visit http://go.osu.edu/SuddenOakDeath
