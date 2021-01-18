The new Waverly High School Physical Building was dedicated 48 years ago on January 19, 1973 with the first game being Waverly vs. Wellston. I saved the souvenir program from that game.
Included in today’s print edition of the News Watchman are front and back cover from that program. The back cover includes construction information with interesting facts and figures.
The listing of the Waverly High School Band Booster Patrons is extensive. Due to the size that it would take to print, the page from the program listing the Waverly High School Band Booster Patrons is available with the online version of this column at newswatchman.com. Take note of how many of your parents, grandparents and probably some great grandparents were band booster patrons.
There was also a page of supporters and advertisers in the program. Take note of how many of these locations are no longer in business. Supporters and their advertisements included: Mr. & Mrs. Jack McCann; Jean’s Beauty Bar, located at 110 East North Street in Waverly; Parker’s Glass — Art Glass Studio on 109 W. North Street, Waverly (now Perry Glass); Bristol Village — Retirees with an active interest in Waverly Schools; Leist’s Department Store — Pike County’s Most Complete Department Store, Piketon (now Ritchie’s Marketplace, Ritchie’s Backyard BBQ, and Ritchie’s Ice Cream Parlor); Treber Memorials and Grocery, Waverly; Ashland Finance — Joe Rhoads, Manager, 101 West 2nd Street, Waverly; Mom’s Restaurant and Donuts — Pies, Good Home Cooking, 227 W. Emmitt Ave, Waverly; Purp’s Tigers Den, East Emmitt Avenue, Waverly, and Purpero’s Redstreak Inn & Dairyland, Route 23 Piketon — for delicious food and no waiting; and Jim Dyke Music Company, 218 North Market Street, Waverly.
The article from the Jan. 24, 1973 Waverly News said some 2,800 fans were on hand to welcome home the No. 1 ranked Tigers after they had played 19 games away from home over the past two seasons. The Tigers maintained their undefeated status by winning that game over the visiting Wellston Golden Rockets 94-31.
For Waverly, Bill Maloy was the leading scorer in the game with 17 points, and the original article also notes he was celebrating his birthday. John Shoemaker provided 16 points. Mike Oyer had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Doug Pfeifer and Ed Thompson each scored 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.