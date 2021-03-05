In the past few weeks, the weather has gone from one extreme to another as Ohio changes seasons.
With snow already on the ground from one mid-February storm, another came through, dropping icy rain and then more snow, creating some hazardous layers. As the melting began, rivers and creeks were on the rise with the added water. Another round of rain this past weekend created flooding around the area. Yet as the sun came out in a brief thaw, early wildflowers are beginning to emerge in anticipation of spring.
In another week, the time change will arrive on March 14, offering more daylight hours in the evening.
