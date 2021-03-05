Ohio weather collage

TOP: Taking advantage of “great packing snow” on Feb 12 before the icy rain came, Jeremy Barch rides his bicycle over a ramp that he and friends Matthew Bumgardner (at left) and Caleb Massie (on bike in back) created in Waverly’s Walnut Street Park on the old shuffleboard court. BOTTOM LEFT: Passing over Crooked Creek on Sunday, Feb. 28, the high water level under the bridge showed just how much rain the area had received. BOTTOM RIGHT: By Wednesday, March 3, snowdrops were emerging and in bloom at Bristol Village’s Cooper Wildflower Woods.

 By Julie Billings/News Watchman Sports Editor

In the past few weeks, the weather has gone from one extreme to another as Ohio changes seasons.

With snow already on the ground from one mid-February storm, another came through, dropping icy rain and then more snow, creating some hazardous layers. As the melting began, rivers and creeks were on the rise with the added water. Another round of rain this past weekend created flooding around the area. Yet as the sun came out in a brief thaw, early wildflowers are beginning to emerge in anticipation of spring.

In another week, the time change will arrive on March 14, offering more daylight hours in the evening.

