PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Feb. 3, 2020
Donna M. Lawson - Criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Dennis Melton - Grand theft. Dismissed. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Thomas D. Riley - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling. Defendant shall stay away from Christi Chandler and shall stay away from the premises located at 8788 Beavers Ridge Road, Piketon, Ohio 45661. Defendant shall undergo anger management counseling. $100 in court costs.
Thomas D. Riley - Resisting arrest and obstructing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Richard D. Rittenhouse - Theft and resisting arrest. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Jose Valencia Mendez and Dylan Martinez. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Waverly Tire, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
Feb. 5, 2020
John C. Ledford - Possession of drug instruments and drug paraphernalia (2X). Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice. Defendant is serving prison sentence.
Jason A. Hawk - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jason A. Hawk - Criminal damages. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 20CRB0036 B. Defendnat shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from Deanna Hawk and Larry Hawk. $100 in court costs. 18 jail days.
Jason A. Hawk - Menacing. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 20CRB0036 A. Defendnat shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from Deanna Hawk and Larry Hawk. $100 in court costs. 18 jail days.
Wade C. Walls - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Pee Pee Township & Village of Piketon
Pee Pee 3.497 acres, Village of Piketon 11,250 sq. ft.: Terry Corwin and Velia M. Corwin to Damon Terry Corwin and Velia M. Corwin. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 24, 2020.
Mifflin & Sunfish Township
Tracts, Jesse J. Woods Reserves Life Estate: Wayne S. Colegrove and Jessica L. Colegrove to Wayne S. Colegrove and Jessica L. Colegrove. Warranty Deed. Jan. 23, 2020.
Various Townships & Tracts
Scioto Land Company LLC to BTG Pactual OEF TRS LP. Warranty Deed. March 4, 2020.
