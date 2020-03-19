The free bingo event and taco lunch that was scheduled for former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant and Department of Energy workers on March 30 has been cancelled.

"Amid the emerging outbreak of COVID-19, we have made the decision to postpone all outreach events for 30 days, effective immediately. We realize that the risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded settings, and are postponing our events as a precautionary measure," stated Kendra Knauer, of Nuclear Care Partners.

Load comments