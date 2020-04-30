On April 29, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded a nearly $5 million grant to Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative (SODI) for funding in the U.S. Industry Opportunities for Advanced Nuclear Technology Development, Advanced Reactor Development Projects grant program. This funding will help SODI assemble a team to initiate characterization, permitting, and decontamination and decommissioning studies to support a potential advanced reactor project at the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon, which is currently undergoing decontamination and decommissioning.
This work includes the development of an early site permit template that will envelop a broad range of advanced reactor technologies, potentially supporting the DOE goal of demonstrating an advanced reactor by the late 2020s. Senator Portman was joined by Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Representatives Brad Wenstrup and Bill Johnson in sending a letter to the Department of Energy supporting SODI’s application for this grant funding.
“I want to thank the Department of Energy for awarding this grant to SODI. SODI has played an important role as the regional organization leading efforts to redevelop the Piketon site in order to create jobs and economic growth in the region. This funding is great news for SODI to support their redevelopment efforts. I will continue to lead efforts to secure funding to get the Piketon site cleaned up so that it can be redeveloped,” said Portman.
