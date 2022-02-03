breaking web only Pike County under Level One snow emergency Feb 3, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans has issued a Level One snow emergency for the county. Those out on the roads are urged to drive very cautiously.Updated 2:15 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pike County Tracy D. Evans Emergency County Road Snow Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Auditor pre-trial set for next month in Chillicothe court Billy Wagner jury trial likely scheduled for October Pike Outreach preparing for move to new center Indians sweep season series against Bobcats, win eight straight Above the rest: Addison Cochenour rises past 1,000 career rebounds Trending Recipes
