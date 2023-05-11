The Pike County Commissioners met with Marenda Carter, a development specialist with Pike County Community and Economic Development, Pike County Economic Development Director Gary Arnett and county engineering Denny Salisbury Monday morning.
On the agenda was to discuss which projects the commissioner wanted to select to fund with CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) money. CDBG money is normally given to low-moderate income communities.
Four applications were submitted by various local officials for review.
Two projects were submitted by Salisbury’s office. One is a slip repair on Hay Hollow Road, which carries a total price tag of $300,000. The other is a bridge and box culvert repair on Goldust Road that has a price tag of $250,000.
The other two projects were submitted by township fire departments. The Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department is asking for $42,269 to purchase extraction tools (Jaws of Life) to replace 20-year old tools they have now. The submission says these tools are something the department “critically needs.”
The other submission came from the Jackson Township Fire Department, which requested $53,500 for turnout gear, gloves, helmets and gear so each firefighter can clean one, while the other is being used.
Carter is not sure whether everything on the submission from Jackson Township would be eligible for these funds.
“We only have $156,000 allocated for Pike County,” Carter said. According to Carter, administration and fair housing takes 20 percent of the top, so the county is left with $124,000 for projects.
Commissioner Tony Montgomery questioned Salisbury of which one of his projects is worse.
“Goldust (Road) is the worst one, by far,” Salisbury said. “With Goldust, the difficulty is (acquiring) real estate.”
Salisbury explained it takes time to acquire real estate from current owners and get everything squared away.
Carter explained that the state rules say that only two projects can be funded and any allocated money left over after those two projects becomes “money left on the table.”
“I would like to see one fire department get turnout gear or maybe look into other funding for them,” Carter said. “I know they have talked about having problems finding funding.”
The time limit for completion of projects for these funds in two years.
“If you did fund part of the Goldust (Road) project, we’d have to start immediately, “ Salisbury said. “Even in two years trying to purchase real estate ... it’s time consuming.”
Montgomery asked Salisbury if the Hay Hollow slip project could be completed quicker than the Goldust Road project.
“Much quicker (than Goldust Road) because there is no real estate to buy,” Salisbury answered. “We work on existing right-of-way, but it’s much less needed in terms of being critical to the community it’s in. It serves less people. Even though Goldust (Road) is a dead end road, there’s a lot more people on Goldust (Road) than there is on the far end of Hay Hollow.”
Montgomery asked if the county could split the funds between two projects. Carter answered that it could be split.
Montgomery used the example of funding the Camp Creek Fire Department with $20,000 and one the engineer’s projects with the remaining balance, then did Camp Creek have the funds to cover the rest of their project?
Carter said she would have to talk to Camp Creek to see what, if any, percentage they could contribute.
“There are way more projects, situations and conditions relative to county roads that need more money than we could ever possibly come up with, and we know that,” Commissioner Jerry Miller said. “Also with $124,000 allocated, he (Salisbury) still has to come up with $126,000 on one (project) and $176,000 on another.”
“It’s always been that if there is a road to fix it takes priority,” Montgomery said. “Since we’ve been here, we’ve covered a lot of ground. There may be a day where we say ‘We don’t need to spend money on that road,’ but we’re not there yet.”
“Usually you can look at something and say ‘This isn’t pleasant, but it’s the right thing to do.’ This one is not obvious,” Miller said.
Thursday the commissioners decided to fund the Camp Creek Fire Department’s request for extraction equipment and the project on Goldust Road.
