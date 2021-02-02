The health district continues to vaccinate individuals who are eligible in Phase 1B. As of today, we have vaccinated over 1,500 individuals including our 4 county schools. We also started giving 2nd doses for those in Phase 1A yesterday. We are pleased to say that we have not wasted one dose of vaccine that we have received. We have even been able to get 11 doses out of a vial of Moderna as opposed to 10 on several occasions. We have not had as much luck with extra doses from the Pfizer vaccine.
According to Gov. DeWine’s vaccination program, those currently eligible are individuals who are 70 and older, employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid learning, and those with severe congenital, developmental, and early onset medical disorders.
This vaccination program started with individuals who are 80 years and older and then each week the eligible age drops by 5 years. The problem with that is the amount of vaccine we receive has not increased to accommodate each new age category that is being added. In other words, just because Gov. DeWine’s program says those who are 70 years and up are now eligible does not mean that we have enough vaccine to start on that group. Once a 5-gallon bucket of water is empty, adding more animals that need watered does not magically make more water appear. It is easy to keep telling people they are now eligible to receive the vaccine when you are not the one having to explain to them why they are not being scheduled.
We just received 200 doses of Pfizer to be used for 1st Dose 1B. We are now scheduling for those doses, concentrating on those who are 73 and older. This will be another drive-thru at the fairgrounds. We are capable of vaccinating between 800 and 1,000 individuals in an 8-hour shift at the fairgrounds. This will be our 1st drive-thru where we will be offering both 1st and 2nd doses.
Number of individuals pre-registered that still need scheduled in Phase 1B (figures are up to date as of 9am this morning.)
159 — 75+ years old
457 — 71 to 75 years old
107 — 70 years old
104 — 69 years old
111 — 68 years old
122 — 67 years old
119 — 66 years old
118 — 65 years old
There are still 723 individuals who are pre-registered who need scheduled who are 70 years and older. There are 1,297 individuals who have pre-registered for Phase 1B that need scheduled. Keep in mind, this list continues to grow each day. There are approximately 4,915 individuals that are age 65 and older in Pike County. This does not include those who are younger with health conditions.
Our hope is that we are able to receive more vaccine to ramp up our vaccination efforts in the very near future. Johnson & Johnson is nearing their FDA review with AstraZeneca not too far behind in the approval process. Hopefully, this means more vaccine available to us and other local providers in the next few weeks.
Pike County currently has 3 providers of the COVID-19 vaccine — the health district, Kroger of Waverly, and Valley View in Waverly. Each of these providers require an appointment and are not accepting walk-ins at this time. You can check availability at any Kroger by visiting https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated. Once we get through the 2nd dose for some of our group homes and our 1A population, we will only be offering our drive-thru vaccination clinics at the fairgrounds for both 1st and 2nd dose. These are much more efficient than using our clinic and we do not have the space to maintain social distancing of a large group.
Eligible individuals still needing to pre-register for Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations can register using this link: https://forms.gle/QJBzbX2BgeE48cnZ9 OR can call 740-947-1510. This phone line is available Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm. The pre-registration link can also be found on our website: https://pike-health.com/covid-19/
We appreciate your patience and cooperation through this frustrating process. Our main goal is to get as many people vaccinated as fast as possible — while not stockpiling or wasting any doses. We must receive more vaccine to achieve this goal. We know most people are eager to get the vaccine as soon as possible, but here are a few things that will help us moving forward. Please do not call for confirmation of your registration, if you submitted the form then we received it. We encourage the use of our online form to register to free up our phone lines. If you have family members who still need to register, please help them with the online registration form or you can even fill out the form for them. The main purpose of the form is to gather contact information to schedule and confirm eligibility. If you have not been called to schedule, then we probably are not scheduling for your age group yet. Please do not call our main number to register, please call 740-947-1510 instead. Our phone lines do not have the ability to handle the call volume we are receiving – nor do we have the time or staff to return each call at this time. This phone issue is also hindering our contact tracing efforts by preventing us from receiving calls and questions related to quarantine. If you are pre-registered, then we will call you to schedule – you do not need to call us.
We would like to once again thank all of our volunteers that have helped make our drive-thru clinics a success. Thank you to all those who have provided food and drinks at the drive-thru clinics and dropped off goodies to the health district – we really do appreciate it! We live in the most beautiful county in Ohio and I would put the heart and generosity of our people up against any urban center in the country. Let’s all work together and continue to put the unity in community! #unityincommunity
