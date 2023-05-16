1. Arachibutyrophobia

Well, this is one fear your pet dog certainly does not have! Arachibutyrophobia is the fear of having peanut butter get stuck to the roof of your mouth. The name comes from the ancient Greeks, where “arachi” translates to “ground nut”, “butyr” translates to “butter”, and “phobia” translates to fear. This fear can also commonly be referred to people who are afraid of choking on peanut butter, which seems to be a more logical fear than having it stuck to the roof of your mouth.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments