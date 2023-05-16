Well, this is one fear your pet dog certainly does not have! Arachibutyrophobia is the fear of having peanut butter get stuck to the roof of your mouth. The name comes from the ancient Greeks, where “arachi” translates to “ground nut”, “butyr” translates to “butter”, and “phobia” translates to fear. This fear can also commonly be referred to people who are afraid of choking on peanut butter, which seems to be a more logical fear than having it stuck to the roof of your mouth.
2. National Mushroom Hunting Day
This holiday is held on May 17 and was created in 2014 by a mushroom lover, Jace Shoemaker-Galloway. If you’re going on the hunt, you need to know how to identify which mushrooms are edible. You probably don’t want to go mushroom hunting hastily and end up eating the poisonous ones. Mycologists and mushroom hunters commonly use the spore print technique to differentiate between similar-looking species. So, educate yourself before you go on the mushroom hunt.
3. May 17 in History
In 1987, in the Persian Gulf the American guided missile frigate USS Stark was struck by two Exocet missiles fired by an Iraqi aircraft; only one detonated, but 37 sailors were killed and 21 were wounded. Whether the launch was deliberate or a mistake is still debated.
In 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled for school integration in Brown v. Board of Education.
In 1875, the first Kentucky Derby was ran in Louisville.
In 1863, Union General Ulysses Grant continued his push towards Vicksburg at the Battle of the Big Black River Bridge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.