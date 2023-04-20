PIKETON, OH—With more than three million safe work hours under their belts, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth employees celebrated their accomplishment together. Approximately 1,800 employees at the former gaseous diffusion plant gathered on Thursday, April 13, for free lunch and a gift of appreciation for putting safety first in everything they do, every day.
FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett personally thanked employees while they picked up their lunches.
“We are thankful for and proud of our employees for working safely every day,” Wilkett said. “Reaching this three-million-hour milestone takes the whole team looking out for themselves and their co-workers. I am very proud of each of our team members for doing their part to achieve this level of safety.”
“The safety event was greatly appreciated,” Software Development Manager Rick Fleeman said. “The sunny day, food and socializing were a relaxing treat.”
Attendees also received a gift of appreciate with a safety theme - an inverted umbrella with a built-in flashlight.
“This accomplishment is anything but small,” said Trina Dickerson, Environmental Safety, Health & Quality project support supervisor. “We have a lot of employees here doing different jobs and there are a lot of moving parts. We wanted to be able to reward them for doing what is right, even when it’s not easy."
FBP continues it’s focus on safety and plans to accomplish five million safe work hours by July. For more information about Fluor-BWXT, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com
