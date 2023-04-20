PIKETON, OH—With more than three million safe work hours under their belts, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth employees celebrated their accomplishment together. Approximately 1,800 employees at the former gaseous diffusion plant gathered on Thursday, April 13, for free lunch and a gift of appreciation for putting safety first in everything they do, every day.

FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett personally thanked employees while they picked up their lunches.


