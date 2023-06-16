From left, Pike County Commissioner Jeff Chattin, Pike County Commissioner Tony Montgomery, Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer, Pike County Commissioner Jerry Miller, Rio Grande Chief Operating Officer and Vice-President for Student and Administrative Affairs Rebecca Long and WAI Construction Group President Steve Moore all scoop a some dirt to mark the groundbreaking of the new Rio Grande Piketon Center Thursday afternoon.
Pike County Commissioner, Jerry Miller, right, addressed the crowds gathered at the old Piketon High School for the groundbreaking of the Rio Grande Piketon Center, as Commissioners Jeff Chattin, center and Tony Montgomery look on.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
School officials from all four districts grab a shovel to take part in the ground breaking ceremony for the Rio Grande Piketon Center, at the old Piketon High School site.
PIKETON - Representatives from the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, members of Piketon government, Pike County Commissioners, school officials from all four (Pike County) school districts and other community members gathered at the site of the old Piketon High School to break ground on the new facility that will be going on the property.
"The Rio Grande family is so thrilled to officially become part of the Pike County family here today," said Rebecca Long, Rio Grande Chief Operating Officer and Vice-President for Student and Administrative Affairs. "URG and RGCC truly is America's unique institution. Our educational blend of public and private allows us the opportunity to offer a variety of degrees to students literally from around the world.
