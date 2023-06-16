PIKETON - Representatives from the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, members of Piketon government, Pike County Commissioners, school officials from all four (Pike County) school districts and other community members gathered at the site of the old Piketon High School to break ground on the new facility that will be going on the property.

"The Rio Grande family is so thrilled to officially become part of the Pike County family here today," said Rebecca Long, Rio Grande Chief Operating Officer and Vice-President for Student and Administrative Affairs. "URG and RGCC truly is America's unique institution. Our educational blend of public and private allows us the opportunity to offer a variety of degrees to students literally from around the world.


  

