Farmers to Families
Submitted Photo

With the assistance of Pike County Recovery Council, Rural King, Wanda Lawson, Shirley Cornell, Danny Brust, Waverly Police Department, Jim Snodgrass, Ohio Association of Foodbanks and staff from the Pike County Senior Center and CATS, Pike CAC (Community Action Committee) was able to distribute 320 boxes of fresh produce to families of the county via the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

Thank you to all for your help making this go smoothly. The drive-thru distribution will happen every Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. at the Pike County Senior Center, located at 402 Clough Street in Waverly. There are no income guidelines, one box per household, and you must bring your ID.

