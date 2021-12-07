Tree

Visible from US 23, State Route 335, and the Waverly Sports Complex, the Promote Pike Tree was lit on Saturday, Dec. 4.

 Patrick Keck/News Watchman

WAVERLY— The Promote Pike Christmas Tree lighting took place this weekend, inviting a crowd of people, horses, Santa, and even the Grinch.

Starting at 6 p.m., onlookers waited in-line to share their Christmas gift lists with Santa, took photos with horses dawning festive lights, and kept warm by drinking hot chocolate.

The tree, reaching heights above or near those of nearby power-lines, was lit at 7 p.m. and kicked off the Winter Wonderland Festival, which will be celebrated this weekend.

On Friday, Dec. 10 the parade will kickoff from Bristol Village at 6 p.m., lineup starting at 4 p.m. The following day will have a mix of events, including a Santa Run 5K, breakfast with Santa, a skating rink, and more.

