The OhioMeansJobs (OMJ) Career Center at Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting its annual Career Fair event on Wednesday, September 14th from 5:00 — 7:00 pm at the Multipurpose Building at the Pike County Fairgrounds (311 Mill Street, Piketon).

This event will feature a variety of area businesses such as: Kenworth, Southern Ohio Medical Center, Bellisio Foods, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Southern Ohio Communications Services (SOCS), General Mills, Homeland Credit Union, Shawnee State University, Adena Health Systems, Ross County Correctional Institute, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and more. There will be multiple open positions available ranging from customer service, general labor to health care, logistics, and more.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments