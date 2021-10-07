PORTSMOUTH- The Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) has awarded $20,675.95 through the SSUDF Grants Program to on-campus programs for the 2021 autumn semester.
The SSUDF Grants Program is designed to award grants to benefit those projects developed on SSU’s campus. The program is supported through The Shawnee Fund – the university’s unrestricted fund that supports SSU students’ most pressing needs within its community.
Since beginning in 1992, the SSUDF Grants Program has awarded grants to over 450 projects across campus to benefit students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the surrounding community. For the autumn 2021 semester, the program awarded grant monies to ten projects focused on building leadership, student retention, diversity and inclusion, campus enhancement, and community engagement. This year’s awarded projects include Bear Leadership Institute, Broadening Diversity Experiences for Rural Appalachian Pre-Service Teachers in an After-School Program with Students from Diverse Backgrounds, Center Stage Review, College of Arts & Sciences Motivations Marketing Campaign + Open House Event, Weekend of Welcome “WOW”, Matthews Scholars Early Arrival Program, Providing Enhanced Resources for Math Majors (PERforMM), Shawnee Game Conference, Social Justice Series, and Stand Up, Speak Out.
“The SSUDF Grants Committee is proud to continue our partnership with the Shawnee State faculty and staff that continue to work hard to enhance the student experience and learning opportunities,” said Chris Moore, Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation. “The process to select our grant awards every year is difficult with the many quality applications we receive. While narrowing down the applications is always tough, this semester’s ten awards highlight much of the initiatives happening across our campus.”
To learn more about the SSUDF Grants Program, visit www.givetossu.com/grants or contact the SSU Development Foundation by calling 740-351-3284 or by emailing ssudf@shawnee.edu.
