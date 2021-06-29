The Pike Farm Service Agency has announced details for the Conservation Reserve Program General Signup.
The deadline for the 2021 Signup is July 23, 2021. The general signup allows producers and landowners to offer whole field meeting the crop history requirements for enrollment into a 10 or 15 year contract. Enrolled acres would be established into long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality, and enhance wildlife habitat with 50% cost share assistance. An annual rental payment will be made for maintaining the approved cover for the life of the contract.
Continuous CRP Signup Including Scioto River CREP — The deadline for the 2021 Signup is August 6, 2021.
The current rules continue to prioritize water quality practices such as filter strips, riparian buffers, sod waterways, wetlands, quail habitat strips, and pollinator habitat. These practices offer various incentives (higher rental rates, signup payments, and additional cost share payment) as well as assistance with fence and water systems if buffering a stream on livestock farms.
Acres are currently available for enrollment in the Scioto River Watershed Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) provisions. This option offers up to double the rental rates for enrolling eligible acre in the Scioto River watershed which covers most of our coverage area.
In addition to the normal 50% cost share for completed these practices, the Practice Incentive Payment (PIP) has been increased to 50% for most of the practices.
To discuss these programs in more detail, call the Jackson-Vinton-Scioto-Pike FSA Office at 740-286-5208 extension 2 or 740-259-3075 extension 2.
