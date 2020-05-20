Denzel Endicott recently joined the Waverly office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator (BOA) trainee.
The title of branch office administrator was adopted for this position at Edward Jones because of the wide range of responsibilities associated with the job.
"On a given day, Denzel's activities could include processing client trade transactions, providing clients with receipts for money and securities, and assisting in the planning of seminars and special promotions," explained Ron.
Ron Endicott added that he was impressed not only with Denzel's office skills and efficiency but also with his knowledge of the community. "I know he will be a terrific asset to our team as we strive to provide our clients unparalleled personal service," Ron said.
Ron Endicott's branch office is located at 505 W Emmitt Ave, Suite 1, Waverly, OH 45690. He may be reached at 740-947-0504.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Visit our website at edwardjones.com and recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com . Member SIPC
