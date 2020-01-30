Charles (Chaz) Arndt
Jubal Bevins
Lacey Bevins
Ayla Boggs
Cailyn Brigner
Woodrow Cantrell Jr.
Lucas Chesser
Garrett Cody
Colley, Alexis
Felisha Crager
Madalynn Creech
Declan Davis
Blake Fitch
Lillian Flugge
Gracie Fox
Arianna Hammerstein
Emma Hesson
Breanna Iseton
Kolton Kirby
Cavin Lambert III
Landon Kuntzman
Gracie Long
Kimberly Maki
Addison Mathews
Colt McCoy
Riley McCoy
Abigail Medeiros
Charleigh Medeiros
Joey Medina
Elijah Montgomery
Sheyenne Montgomery
Teddie Oliver
Hailie Plummer
Destiny Pollard
Trista Poorman
Christa Rhoads
Caleb Shepherd
Alicia Shumate
Katie Sigworth
Noah Stoll
Michael Tackett
Jordan Thacker
Lydia Turner
Thomas (TJ) Weaver
Jace White
Makenzie Yates
Kieran Young
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.