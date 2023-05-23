From Left, Terri Dunham, COPE assistant; Brack Montgomery, COPE coordinator; Tim Poe, FBP director of Nuclear Operations; Jeremy Peters, COPE director; FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett; Bill Hoover, WCS superintendent and Ashlee Stulley, Special Programs director
WAVERLY, OH— Waverly City Schools Community Outreach and Parent Engagement program, also known as COPE, strives to help all students meet important needs outside of school to ensure everyone has the opportunity to succeed in the classroom.
Fluor-BWXT, an early supporter of the program, continues their assistance with a $2,000 donation. Since 2020, FBP has provided $10,000 in financial and food donations to COPE.
“Programs like COPE are a great investment for our community. They are able to identify roadblocks for their students and not only provide financial assistance, but also connect families with the right organizations to help meet their needs,“ said FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett. “We have seen this program make a real difference in the lives of these students and we are proud to continue to support the program’s important work.”
Once COPE identifies a student’s need, they work with the family to find the best solutions through various social programs and donations. The program provides everything from food, clothing and utility assistance, to helping parents find jobs and housing.
“Every student’s needs are unique, and COPE works diligently to build these important relationships with our students and their families to identify these needs and find solutions,” said Waverly City Schools Superintendent Bill Hoover. “Community partnerships like we have with Fluor-BWXT enable the program to ensure we are able to step up for all our students and help them thrive.”
