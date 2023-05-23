Fluor donates to COPE

From Left, Terri Dunham, COPE assistant; Brack Montgomery, COPE coordinator; Tim Poe, FBP director of Nuclear Operations; Jeremy Peters, COPE director; FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett; Bill Hoover, WCS superintendent and Ashlee Stulley, Special Programs director

 Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth

WAVERLY, OH— Waverly City Schools Community Outreach and Parent Engagement program, also known as COPE, strives to help all students meet important needs outside of school to ensure everyone has the opportunity to succeed in the classroom.

Fluor-BWXT, an early supporter of the program, continues their assistance with a $2,000 donation. Since 2020, FBP has provided $10,000 in financial and food donations to COPE.


