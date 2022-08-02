(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Financial Institutions today announced Atomic Credit Union (ACU) will receive $10,000 in grant funding to provide financial literacy education to children and young adults throughout southern Ohio.

“Students need to be empowered to make sound financial decisions as they prepare for college and other future life events. That’s why improving financial literacy opportunities, especially in underserved communities is so important,” said Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield. “I am proud of our financial literacy grant program which helps to address the crucial need for those opportunities.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments