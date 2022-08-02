(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Financial Institutions today announced Atomic Credit Union (ACU) will receive $10,000 in grant funding to provide financial literacy education to children and young adults throughout southern Ohio.
“Students need to be empowered to make sound financial decisions as they prepare for college and other future life events. That’s why improving financial literacy opportunities, especially in underserved communities is so important,” said Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield. “I am proud of our financial literacy grant program which helps to address the crucial need for those opportunities.”
Atomic Credit Union will use the grant money to further expand its current financial education program. In 2011, ACU implemented a financial education program consisting of Ohio’s first elementary student-run credit unions. The program began in Jackson City Schools and continues to be very successful in teaching children the importance of making sound financial decisions. A fully functioning branch is provided within the school during breakfast or lunch hours, which is operated by the students and overseen by Atomic employees. ACU wants to continue to expand into three additional school districts, hoping to grow the program to over 60 schools.
The Financial Literacy Education Fund is financed through a quarterly transfer of 5% of all charges, penalties, and forfeitures levied by the Division of Financial Institutions’ Consumer Finance section. Grant awards are given annually at the discretion of the director of Commerce.
