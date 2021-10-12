Editor’s Note: The Pike County News Watchman will be profiling all candidates for the Waverly City Schools and Scioto Valley Local School Districts Boards of Education prior to election day on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
WAVERLY- For the past 18 months, Trevor Roe and family have been back in his childhood home of Waverly.
His time in Waverly City Schools has been cherished since his 2002 graduation and, now with one child in the school system, he is running for the Waverly Board of Education.
Returning home from the Columbus suburb of Olentangy, advancing the educational services to that level is his primary goal if elected.
“I care about our kids getting a quality education,” Roe said in a Tuesday interview with the News Watchman. “My platform is really to help our kids get the education they need to prepare them for the future.”
In his campaign so far, he has met with administration, board, staff, and community members to get a sense of what direction the district needs to go.
Upon his family’s return, neighbors assumed that he would he send his daughter heading to kindergarten to either Piketon or Western.
More than just perception, The Ohio Department of Education gave the district a “D” grade in its 2018-2019 school district grade card. Both Scioto Valley and the Western Local School Districts received “C” grades for that academic year.
“It was disheartening for me to hear people talk badly about Waverly and to have that perception,” he said, who created the Waverly School News program and received the Ohio School Board Association Student of the Year honor his senior year.
Roe believes that whatever that future might be — college, trades, or the armed forces — students should be ready for what comes next.
Education, he says, is all the more important when it comes to keeping the youth out of poverty.
According to the U.S. Census, 19.1% of Pike County’s population is living in poverty, tied with Adams County for the third-highest rate in the state.
“We live in an economically-depressed area and pulling kids out of poverty can and should be done through education,” said Roe. “I think our school does a good job, but I do think we can do better.”
Across the country, school districts have been faced with decisions regarding COVID-19 guidelines and whether or to place critical race theory on its curriculum.
Responding to these points, Roe holds a “flexible” position when its comes to mask mandates.
Teachers have told him the pandemic, causing increased time away from the classroom either though virtual learning or quarantines, has put students behind.
Roe previously thought masks were an extra layer adding to that loss of normality, but now they might be the path to normality.
Prior to its one-week return of virtual learning between Sept. 13 and 17, the district said 39% of its students and staff were not in the classrooms that prior Thursday. Since Monday, Sept. 20 masks have been mandatory for all people entering the schools regardless of vaccination status.
“Given what we’ve gone through with these waves of COVID, I think masks, if they keep us in schools, that’s the best thing to do,” he said.
Critical Race Theory is not currently taught at Waverly nor is it mandated by the ODE. What Roe wants to be taught instead are lessons on equality and the constitution.
“I don’t want to see Waverly teaching a certain race’s viewpoint or not,” he said. “I’d rather it be teaching what the constitution stands for, which is ‘All (men) are created equal.’”
According to his campaign flyer, Roe is a practicing attorney who acts an in-house counsel for a movie and television studio. Some of the films he has worked on include “Free Birds” and “Despicable Me 2.”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.