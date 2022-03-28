PIKETON— A benchmark at the Pike County Fairgrounds is, well, a bench. 

More specifically, the set of bleachers inside the Multi-Purpose Room at the Piketon fairgrounds has been in need of replacement following an appraisal in 2021.

To meet those needs, the Pike County Agricultural Society hosted its 2022 Spring Fling earlier in March thanking the local groups who contributed funds.

With donations from the Ohio Valley Bank, First National Bank, Pike County Farm Bureau and the Atomic Credit Union, the March 12 event saw more than $25,000 raised through their efforts.

As Mary Conley explained, the current bleachers came from the former Stockdale School and had seen some wear-and-tear over the years. These new bleachers would come with rails to give extra balance for those making their way up-or-down and would be ADA-compliant.

A crowd of approximately 150 made their way to the fairgrounds that cold Saturday evening both to express their gratitude and for dinner- meals consisting of pulled pork, chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, and desserts.

