When one thinks of Henry Ford, they either have a picture of his assembly line in their mind or a picture of the Model T automobile. But he was also into aircraft engines.
A fully restored Ford Tri-Motor airplane is coming to Ross County Airport on Thursday, Sept. 15 and staying through Sunday, Sept. 18.
The event is presented by Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1625 and will allow people the opportunity to take a ride on the airplane.
The Ford Tri-Motor led to construction of the first airline terminal for passengers and was the regularly scheduled passenger airliner to operate. The Ford Tri-Motor also helped in the creation of the first paved runway and the first hotel designed and built for air travelers
According to the EAA website, Liberty Aviation Museum’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B, serial No. 8, flew its maiden flight on December 1, 1928.
Just one month later, it was sold to Transcontinental Air Transport. TAT’s logo still is on the aircraft’s fuselage. In January 1929 the plane was named City of Wichita and became NC9645. It inaugurated westbound transcontinental commercial air service on July 7, 1929, with sister plane City of Columbus.
In April 1931, that plane changed hands and ownership was transferred to Transcontinental and Western Air (TWA). Here the aircraft helped in the development of TWA’s route system.
In July 1935, the aircraft was sold to G. Ruckstill and entered the fleet at Grand Canyon Airlines. From there, it was sold to Boulder Dam Tours in February 1937, where it entered sightseeing air tour service.
After being registered with an airline based in Honduras for five years and going through a few private owners and being damaged in a 1954 accident, a man named Eugene Frank of Caldwell, of Idaho, acquired the aircraft in 1955. Moving it back to the U.S. and reregistering it as N58996. It remained in storage until July 1964, when it was purchased by William F. Harrah of Harrah’s Hotel and Casinos, in Nevada. Harrah returned the plane’s registration to NC9645 and began an extensive seven-year renovation, bringing the aircraft back to airworthy status.
The Ford had its first post-restoration flight in 1971 and flew in Reno several times before being moved to static display as part of Harrah’s impressive automobile collection.
After Harrah’s death, parts of his collection, including NC9645, were auctioned off in June 1986 to high bidder Gary Norton of Athol, Idaho.
In February 1990, the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in McMinnville, Oregon, acquired the aircraft. It remained in storage there until 1996 when another restoration of the aircraft started, returning it to flying condition once again.
In 2014, the aircraft was acquired by Ed Patrick and the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio. Volunteers ferried the aircraft across the country to its new home. After further maintenance to ensure the aircraft was tour-ready, Liberty entered into a lease agreement with EAA, working together to showcase the historic aircraft around the country.
The cost for a ride is $80 for an adult and $55 for children under the age of 18, if you are pre-registered online. To preregister go flytheford.org . If you walk up on the day of the event the price is $85 for an adult and $55 for a child under the age of 18.
