PIKETON- A career spanning 34 years and four mayors in Piketon is coming to an end for Village Administrator Ronda Clemmons. Well, at least partially.
Retired from her main position since the beginning of October, Clemmons still serves as the village's water and waste water operator.
In a Thursday interview, she and Mayor Billy Spencer reflected on their time together and future plans for Piketon. Spencer has worked with Clemmons for the past 14 years, a partnership that has seen some differences in opinion but one where accomplishments have happened when common ground has been reached.
"She has been a big part in our village's development for many years," said Spencer, who has been filling in for the administrative duties while he begins to set a criteria for what Clemmons' replacement should possess.
Change has been a constant in her tenure, Clemmons said, recalling her starting wage of $3.56 and a much smaller village staff. Now, the number of worked employed by Piketon have more than doubled she believes.
Along the way, she has crossed paths with many workers and residents but none longer than Piketon Council President Ralph Douthitt. Both have worked for the village for the past 34 years.
"I've formed a lot of friendships in my time and have learned a lot. Everyone has something to contribute, you just have to find it," she said. "No one person can run a village."
Responsibilities for Clemmons have grown as the village has, who led the computerizing of all billing. According to Spencer, Piketon's population grew 15% in 2010 from 2000.
The most recent Census figures show a decrease in population, but Spencer believes the tally could be short due to counting efforts being hampered by the pandemic.
How long Clemmons stays in her current role comes down to how quickly the village's major projects of new water and sewer facilities are developed.
Already setting aside land, the sewer and water projects are valued at $8 million and $4 million respectively. Spencer said the village is seeking a loan forgiveness program that would drop 50% off the sewer construction costs.
"Before I retire, I'd like to see those projects be complete," said Clemmons.
As for her replacement, the mayor says the next village administrator will need to be well-versed on what the role entails and have a flexible schedule to deal with emergencies as they come.
Clemmons hopes the new hire will continue in the efforts of bringing more young people to active roles in the community.
"I'd really like my replacement to keep the accomplishments that we have had going," she said. "They need to make choices for the better for everyone in Piketon."
Now with less hours at work, Clemmons said she is looking forward to having more time with her six grandchildren.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
