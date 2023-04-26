1. When You Wish Upon a Star

The first song created by Disney to win the Best Original Song award at the Academy Awards was “When You Wish Upon A Star”, sung by Jiminy Cricket in the 1940 film Pinocchio. Since then, another 13 Disney songs have won the award, including “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, “Beauty and the Beast” from the movie of the same name, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King.


