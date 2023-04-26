The first song created by Disney to win the Best Original Song award at the Academy Awards was “When You Wish Upon A Star”, sung by Jiminy Cricket in the 1940 film Pinocchio. Since then, another 13 Disney songs have won the award, including “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, “Beauty and the Beast” from the movie of the same name, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King.
2. National Bubble Tea Day
This holiday is celebrated on April 30 and has only been celebrated a short time, but we are bubbling over with enthusiasm just thinking about celebrating the quirky beverage. Bubble tea aficionados cannot get enough of the creamy sweet tea drink garnished with tapioca balls that look like pearly bubbles floating on top. The addition of National Bubble Tea Day to the calendar gives credence to both the drink that originated in Taiwan and its trendy pop culture following.
3. April 30 in History
In 1931, the George Washington Bridge, linking New York City and New Jersey, opened.
In 1970, U.S. troops invaded Cambodia to disrupt North Vietnamese Army base areas.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced the resignation of Harry Robbins Haldeman, John Ehrlichman, and other top aides.
In 1980, terrorists seized the Iranian Embassy in London.
