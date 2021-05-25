Chillicothe, Ohio – On April 27, Fluor-BWXT and the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio (JEDISO) presented Industrial Reliability & Repair (IRR) with a $30,000 check for an expansion project to generate job opportunities and add 3,000 square feet to their headquarters in Chillicothe. IRR is an industrial construction company that specializes in welding, millwright services, pipefitting, and fabrication.
“Locally-owned companies like IRR are the lifeblood of a vibrant economy,” said JD Dowell, FBP Site Project Director. “Our investment is designed to help with short term success and long-term sustainability.”
With branches in Elizabethtown, TN, and Cincinnati, OH, they are considering opening additional branches in Kingsport, TN and Wilmington, NC.
“This is the mothership, everything runs through here,” said Matt Daniels, IRR Director of Assets and Logistics. “The branch locations are smaller and have minimal office space with less staff. All of the office stuff runs through this… that’s the reason for the growth.”
IRR’s location on Douglas Avenue in Chillicothe was formerly known locally as Brock’s Welding & Fabrication.
“We’re looking to do $30 million in sales this year and we’ve just grown,” said McKenzie Gullion, IRR Director of Financial Management. “We keep hiring new people and keep creating new jobs for the community. We love this area--there’s just something about southern Ohio. We want to keep giving back to people and treating people right.”
They do precision maintenance, welding, fabricate pressure vessels, create mobile restaurant space from shipping containers, repair turbines and drive trains, turn-key project installations and also offer engineering services.
“Industrial Reliability & Repair has respected the legacy of Ross County employer, Brock’s Welding & Fabrication, while diversifying their services and positioning themselves for growth,” states Tammy Eallonardo, director of Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development. “We are excited that they have chosen to expand their Chillicothe location to increase their product line and house their corporate offices.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.