Two very special shows are shaping up for weekend viewings, as the Waverly High School Drama Club performs “Miss Teen Beauty Queen”.
The performance will be the final curtain call for Waverly Superintendent J. Edward Dickens as the director. In Dickens’ grand finale as director, he has chosen to utilize a play written by his father-in-law, Delmar Burkitt, who has penned many plays over the years. There are approximately 40 WHS students involved in this production.
“This is going to be my last play that I am directing. I am retiring from directing duties after 24 years. I am looking forward to being an audience member for future productions at WHS,” said Dickens.
“This play was written by my father-in-law, Mr. Delmar Burkitt. I directed this play for the first time in 2003. It’s a very enjoyable comedy performance. The play centers around a Miss America-type pageant for small towns. The plot includes some contestants who try to sabotage the outcome for themselves. The performance includes a talent segment and an evening gown competition along with a question and answer competition.”
Burkitt explained more about the play and how he goes about writing his various productions. “Miss Teen Beauty Queen” is entirely fictional.
“That play just developed in my brain and was not related to any actual event in my life,” said Burkitt, who went on to elaborate on some of his other plays.
“Since many of my plays are historically related, I try to read about what was going on in the time setting. Many of my plays have been written for a specific setting, event, or purpose; parts of that play would be set to the purpose and location.”
Some plays take longer to create than others. There is no specific formula.
“Generally speaking, the time to write a play varies a great deal. Shorter ones have been cranked out in a week; others have taken a month of two,” said Burkitt. “I have probably written about 60 or 70 plays over the years.”
Burkitt is looking forward to the upcoming production, just like he does regarding all of his work.
“I love watching my plays being performed. I especially enjoy watching actors and directors transform my words into living characters,” said Burkitt.
“I have traveled a couple times to other parts of the country to see my plays performed. My favorite trip for that purpose was to Kansas.”
Burkitt won’t have to go far to see his play this weekend. Showings will be Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 25, at 1 p.m. at Waverly High School. The entrance for the auditorium can be found at the back of the building, located on the school’s campus at 1 Tiger Drive, off state Route 220. Tickets can be purchased at the door with adults costing $5 and students costing $3.
